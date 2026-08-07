The Paradise teaser X review: Nani WINS hearts; Raghav Juyal's DEADLY avatar impresses fans

The Paradise teaser X review: Fans are calling Nani's action-packed avatar 'menacing' and Raghav Juyal's blood-soaked villain look 'terrifying.'

The Paradise teaser X review

The Paradise teaser X review: Fans are discussing nonstop about Nani's ferocious new persona, which he revealed in the teaser for his upcoming movie The Paradise. The action-packed look, which revolves around the struggle against feudalism, has created a lot of internet excitement. Aside from Nani, everyone's attention was drawn to Raghav Juyal. Following the release of the teaser on Thursday, August 6, 2026, online users have referred to the movie as a "blockbuster."

The Paradise teaser Twitter review

One of the most talked-about characters from the teaser is Raghav Juyal, who portrays Vikram Malik in The Paradise. Fans were stunned by his vivid appearance, which was coated in blood splatters and garnished with gold trinkets.

Reacting to his appearance, one user tweeted, "Raghav Juyal as Vikram Malik is looking good."

Another user wrote, "Epic Teaser Of The Paradise. Blockbuster Loading. Nani Looks Menace. Raghav Looks Terrifying." Another tweeted, "After #Awarapan2 Trailer, ANOTHER BANGER has dropped. Nani is here to set the screens on fire with the #TheParadiseTeaser! Every frame screams Mass & Goosebumps! Nani x Raghav Juyal = PURE CHAOS!"

About The Paradise teaser

The teaser opens with a voiceover asking, "To whom does this place belong?" before introducing Nani in a powerful entry. Sporting two plaits and drenched in blood, he performs an acrobatic stunt before calmly walking ahead while sipping a drink. Mohan Babu then appears as the antagonist, addressing the people as "My beloved people of Paradise."

As the teaser proceeds, it shows multiple high-octane action scenes filled with horrific violence and murder. During the action, a woman asks, "Is the government meant for your feudal lords or for the people?" This is followed by a strong exhortation to revolt against injustice, with references to black being the colour of resistance and the crow acting as its emblem. The teaser ends with chants, "Whose land is this?" The audience shouts "Ours!" before the scene concludes with a dramatic image of Nani, drenched in blood and sitting atop a mound of victims, holding a chain of swords to ward off the evil eye.

The Paradise release date

The teaser also announced the release date for The Paradise. Nani and Raghav's film is slated to be released on September 24, 2026. Nani plays the protagonist in The Paradise, with Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, and Sonali Kulkarni playing important supporting parts. Srikanth Odela wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the label SLV Cinemas. The soundtrack was created by Anirudh Ravichander.

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