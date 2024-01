The Raja Saab is going to be Prabhas' next movie after Kalki 2898 AD. The Baahubali star's latest Salaar has made more than Rs 600 crores at the global box office. The first look poster of The Raja Saab is out, and it reminds fans of some of his old films. The bright psychedelic colours promise a world different from the landscape of films like Salaar or Saaho. He has done back-to-back action films and now needs a break. The budget of The Raja Saab is medium, and Prabhas has reportedly adjusted his fees to suit the film.

The Raja Saab: Here is the first look poster of the film

PRABHAS IN & AS ‘THE RAJA SAAB’… FIRST LOOK POSTER IS HERE… PAN-INDIA RELEASE… #Prabhas essays the title role in #TheRajaSaab, a romantic-horror entertainer… #Maruthi - known for directing several successful #Telugu films - directs #TheRajaSaab… #FirstLook… Produced by TG… pic.twitter.com/wDYAIKlGWx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2024

On the occasion of Makar Sankranthi and Pongal, the makers have unveiled this colourful poster. The film should release sometime in 2025. Maruthi Dasari is known for his talent in the comedy genre. Some of his previous works include Prema Katha Chitram, Mahanubhavudu and Pati Roju Pandage.

Fans react to the first look poster of The Raja Saab

Prabhas looks quite different from his bulked-up avatars in Baahubali, Saaho and Salaar in the pic. With him hitching up his lungi, he reminds us a bit of Pawan Kalyan as well. Take a look at the fan reactions here...

Vera level first look.. Pure commercial film on the way ?? — தளபதி ரிஷி ツ (@ThalapathiRISHI) January 15, 2024

#TheRajaSaab

Darling with Vintage Look ✨

Colourful poster pic.twitter.com/7B00myAbsw — King Appu ? (@itsKingAppu) January 15, 2024

Vintage rebel ? — ? ᴠ ɪ ᴋ ʀ ᴀ ᴍ ? (@muffyvicky) January 15, 2024

Iske har ek poster me same expression kyun hota hai?

Another flop loading.

He should stop doing pan movies, he should strictly do regional — Leo Kartik ♌ (@impresario_leo) January 15, 2024

Salaar star to be seen next in Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani will be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. It is going to release in May 2024. The futuristic sci-fi film is one of the most expensive projects to come out of India.