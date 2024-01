Prabhas is one of the biggest superstars of India. He is a pan-India star and fans his fan base all over. Though Adipurush brought him backlash, Prabhas managed to deliver a hit in the form of Salaar. It was the much-needed hit for Prabhas. As the Salaar mania faded, Prabhas dropped a major surprise for fans. During the festival of Pongal, the poster of Prabhas' new movie titled The Raja Saab was unveiled by the makers. It is directed by filmmaker Maruthi. It is a Telugu language movie and is said to have a horror twist. While only the poster has been unveiled, all the other details have been kept under wraps. But IMDb recently updated the page of The Raja Saab and the plot mentioned caught everyone's attention, including that of director Maruthi. Also Read - Devara, Pushpa 2 on OTT: Jr NTR, Allu Arjun's upcoming new movies lock streaming platform much before release; check details

Is this the story of The Raja Saab?

The loglines as shared by IMDb revealed that the story of The Raja Saab revolves around Prabhas who is hunting for treasure in an ancestral property. But there was another log line over which director Maruthi reacted. The logline read, "It revolves around a couple who fall in love but are set to change destiny due to a negative energy." Maruthi shared the screenshot of the same on X (formerly known as Twitter) and made a sarcastic comment. He wrote, "Ararare I don't know this plot So shooting with different script." He further also wrote, "Will the world of IMDb accept me now?" Also Read - Raaj Saab star Prabhas to unleash the power of number seven? Top numerologist gives us an insight [Exclusive]

Check out Maruthi's post below:

Ararare I don't know this plot

So shooting with different script Ippudu IMDB Samajam accept chestada mari ? pic.twitter.com/gCr2gNEybV — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) January 17, 2024

Know details of The Raja Saab

Talking about The Raja Saab poster, Prabhas' fans were elated to see him emoting a happy vibe contrary to his recently films like Salaar. What also caught everyone's attention was the change in the spelling of Prabhas. He has now attached an extra 'S'. Is it as per numerology? Fans can keep guessing until the actor reveals the actual reason behind the change.

Probably the best #Sankranthi I'm having :)

It's official now... presenting #TheRajaSaab to all of you ??

Need all of ur blessings ♥️ Chaala days nunchi, eppudu eppudu ani waiting. Finally it happened today. Darling ni ela chudali anukunnaro… ala choodabotunnaru… Promise !!… pic.twitter.com/02nkHBbpk3 — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) January 15, 2024

Apart from The Raja Saab, Prabhas is soon going to be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patanai and more.