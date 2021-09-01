THESE 5 Top Telugu heroines are being considered to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film? Read deets

Post the debacle of Zero, took a sabbatical of sorts and did not sign any film for a good few years. Now, the King Khan is back. He is currently busy shooting for YRF's Pathan that also stars and . The film is directed by . Apart from this, SRK is also said to have signed South director Atlee's next project. And now several reports about Shah Rukh Khan's leading lady in this film are doing the rounds of the internet. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to begin shooting for Atlee’s film in September in THIS Indian city?

Currently, it is being said that there are five heroines in the race for this project. Names of big names like Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara were already doing the rounds of the gossip mills and now names of gorgeous ladies such as , Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna have come to light. It is being reported that these ladies are trying their luck to bag a project opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But one can only confirm about these gossip stories when there is any form of official confirmation. Sanya Malhotra is also said to be a part of this project.

It was recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan is all set to begin shooting for Atlee's untitled next from the month of September. A source told Midday, "Shah Rukh has wrapped up his Pathan portions on home turf. Now, the team is working on locking the locations for its international schedule. So, the actor felt it best to turn his attention to Atlee's film, which would have rolled earlier had it not been for the pandemic."

Further the source said, "It will be a 10-day shoot. While the film has been in the news since 2020, it will be officially announced on the day it goes on floors. The subsequent schedules will be conducted in Mumbai, Dubai and a few other locations."