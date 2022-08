Dhanush starrer Thiruchitrambalam has hit the big screens today. The movie is getting rave reviews and it is also expected to do well at the box office. However, the biggest hurdle that mostly all films face is piracy. Thiruchitrambalam full HD movie has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other sites; the Dhanush starrer is the recent victim of piracy. The whole Indian film industry has been fighting against piracy but mostly every week new releases are leaked online. Also Read - Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush fans hail his middle-class act; call it 'breath of fresh air amidst mass, action, thriller movies'

Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, Thiruchitrambalam also stars , Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. and Nithya's performance in the film is being praised a lot.

Music composer has been ruling down the South and he has composed the songs of Thiruchitrambalam. The songs of the film have received a great response.

Well, netizens are loving the film. A lot of people have said that they are happy to watch a feel-good movie on the big screen after a long time. Check out the tweets below…

#ThiruchitrambalamReview - 8/10

Feel Good entertainer, with fun love emotions and heart warming

Dhanush rocked as a middle class boy ???... Nitya menon show stealer , Rakshi the beauty , Priya bhavani shankar ok . Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj Good .

Anirudh the next pillar — Pravin (@pravin8984) August 18, 2022

#ThiruchitrambalamReview This is very very very feel good movie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QlonveaSfj — ᴮᶦᵍᶦˡ Ak (@AKjaiii) August 18, 2022

2022 has been a good year for Tamil films. Vikram, Valimai, Don, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Rocketry have done well at the box office. Now, everyone’s eyes were on Thiruchitrambalam and after seeing the response the film is getting, one can expect it to do wonders at the ticket window.

After Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush will be seen in Naane Varuven and Vaathi (Sir in Telugu). The actor recently made his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man and he will also be seen in the sequel to the film.