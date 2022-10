Mahesh Babu is currently busy with SSMB28 which is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role, and fans are super excited about the film. After SSMB28, Mahesh Babu will start shooting for SS Rajamouli’s film which will be a pan-India movie just like the filmmaker’s Baahubali franchise and RRR. While the makers have not yet officially announced the other cast of the film, there have been multiple reports and speculations about it. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu's 'hot mess' look, Pushpa 2 release date update and more

and SS Rajamouli's film has always made it to the headlines in the entertainment news. A recent report in Indiaglitz states that Ponniyin Selvan star has been approached to play a pivotal role in the film. Karthi has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in ’s directorial, and he is gearing up for the release of Sardar. Also Read - Mahesh Babu's new messy haircut with rough stubble creates fan frenzy; is this the look for SSMB28 with Trivikram?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karthi Sivakumar (@karthi_offl)

The report also states that the makers are in talks with Karthi and he has also shown interest in the film. If all goes well, he will sign the dotted lines. Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch Karthi and Mahesh Babu on the big screens together. Also Read - From Saif Ali Khan to Mahesh Babu: 9 actors who took U-Turn after making controversial statements

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there have been reports that has been roped in to star opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. It is said that post-pregnancy, Rajamouli’s movie will be the first one Alia will work on. A few days ago, there were even reports that Hollywood star might have a cameo in Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli’s film. However, there’s no official announcement about Alia or Chris’ casting in the movie.

SS Rajamouli was a big name down South, but after the Baahubali franchise, he became a pan-India filmmaker. Rajamouli’s RRR, which was released earlier this year, became a super hit at the box office. After its OTT release, the film also received a lot of praise internationally, and currently, it is a contender to be in the Oscars 2023.