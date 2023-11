Films are doing great these days and the box office numbers have been decent for every film. We have seen many of the Bollywood, South films doing extremely well and some even reached the Oscars. RRR was one film which was acknowledged and the song Natu Natu won Oscar award. SS Rajamouli's film RRR collected over Rs 1200 crores worldwide. There is one South Indian director who has been giving hits after hits. He has not given one flop movie. Yes, we are talking about SS Rajamouli. RRR was a hit and before that too, he has given many hit movies. Also Read - Rana Daggubati is jealous of his Baahubali co-star Prabhas due to this reason

SS Rajamouli's Eega starring Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep became a big hit. The film was loved by all and it got amazing response even at the box office. Magadheera was another it. It starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Baahubali series was a huge hit

This was another hit film and ruled the box office. Next came, the very famous and the box office ruler, Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015. The film broke many records and even today, it is the most loved film of Bollywood and South. The film stars Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati.

The film made Prabhas the big star and it collected around Rs 1600 crores at the domestic market. Later, we all saw Baahubali: The Conclusion doing wonders at the box office again. It earned around Rs 1800 crores. The Baahubali series was a huge hit.

RRR creating history

Recently, we saw RRR and it starrer Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. The film earned around Rs 1200 crores. RRR was a visual treat and the song from the film, Natu Natu still makes everyone dance. SS Rajamouli has not seen one flop and hence many big stars want to work with him.

The director has got some magic and many big stars are begging to work with him now. He is definitely the star creator.