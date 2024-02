This south superstar is a huge name in the industry and has made headlines for his statement that Bollywood cannot afford him and he is none other than Mahesh Babu. Along with being the superstar that he is, Mahesh Babu is a family man and has set his terms to lead his family life. And for the starters, it was he never wanted a working wife. Mahesh Babu is happily married to Namrata Shirodkar who was a Bollywood diva, but after her marriage with Mahesh Babu, she quit her acting career because he didn’t want a working wife. Also Read - Mahesh Babu makes a big sacrifice after RRR director SS Rajamouli imposes ban on the actor for THIS reason

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara falls prey to cyber crime; actor files case

In one of her interviews Namrata said, "He was very clear about the fact that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I worked in some office, he would have told me to leave that as well. There are certain things we had for each other Also Read - Mahesh Babu gets a kiss from wife Namrata Shirodkar on their 19th wedding anniversary

Trending Now

While talking about her acting career, Namrata has no regrets and is happy with her life. In the same interview, she had reportedly added ““I was a bit lazy in many ways and for me, nothing was planned like I always said. Whatever has happened has organically happened. I could say the choices I have made are right and I’m happy with the choices I have made".

Namrata Shirodkar was a popular actor and had worked with many lead actors during that time including Salman Khan. Namrata knew her potential and in her interaction, she has said that how she never took her craft seriously, but if she had she would have been in a different space. "I got into acting which was the obvious next step and by the time I really enjoyed my work and thought seriously about my craft, I met Mahesh and we got married. If I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now…so I’m not complaining".

Namrata and Mahesh have been married for 19 years now and they have wonderful kids Sitara and Gautam.