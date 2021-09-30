Throwback Thursday: When Naga Chaitanya confessed it took him 7 years to 'impress' Samantha Ruth Prabhu

While the admirers of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are continuously glued to their mobile screens to get all the latest developments about their current relationship status, we take you back to 2018 when the adorable duo won our hearts by speaking about their beautiful love affair.