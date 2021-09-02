Throwback Thursday: When reports of Samantha Ruth Prabhu being UPSET with Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Love Story took the internet by storm

The adorable couple of Tollywood, and are currently in the headlines for their personal relationship as there are rumours that all is not well between the duo. These reports have also impacted the fans of the couple and Samantha recently took a jibe at the media with a sarcastic post and compared it with the dangerous 'Pitbull'. While we are waiting for the duo to react on this complete scenario, in the last year there were reports of Samantha being upset with Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Love Story, which had created a storm on the social media. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce real or rumour? Here's when fans will come to know the truth

We are talking about Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's romantic venture, Love Story. The reports suggest that Samantha watched 80% of unedited footage, without music, and commented that Sai Pallavi dominates the film. While some felt that she complimented the Maari 2 star, director Shekhar Kammula was confused, wondering if Samantha thinks that her husband's role has been reduced. Though later, we saw that sources close to Samantha Akkineni rubbishing these reports and said that she has neither watched nor commented on it.

Talking about Love Story, the film has faced several delays due to the pandemic crisis and is now finally hitting the screens on September 10 on the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav. The film marks the second collaboration between the actress (Sai Pallavi) and director Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa. The music of the film is composed by Pawan Ch. It is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.