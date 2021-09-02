Throwback Thursday: When reports of Samantha Ruth Prabhu being UPSET with Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Love Story took the internet by storm

While we are waiting for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to react on their divorce rumours, in the last year there were reports of The Family Man 2 actress being upset with her husband and Sai Pallavi's Love Story, which had created a storm on the social media.