Throwback Thursday: When Simbu and Nayanthara's leaked intimate photos shook the Tamil film industry

Popular Kollywood actor Simbu is one of the stars who often grabs headlines for his controversies instead of films. Right from getting into legal trouble for composing the 'beep song' to being non-cooperative, STR has garnered the limelight for many wrong reasons. However, the biggest controversy of his life took place in 2014 when intimate pictures of him and Nayanthara got leaked. These images took the internet by storm and sent shockwaves across the Kollywood industry.

Many believed that Simbu was behind the leak and slammed him for that. Though after years, the actor opened up about the scandal and said that the pictures were taken in Dubai, where they had bought a new camera. The pics were clicked and somehow they got leaked. The actor said that he was affected by this controversy and was hurt that a woman's name was dragged along with his. went on to say that he has never even touched a woman without her permission.

Post this leak, we saw Nayanthara ending her relationship with Simbu. After many years the duo left their bitter past behind and now share a good bond with each other. On the professional front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is directed by the actress' fiance Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. The film is produced under the banners of Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures. The music of the film is composed by . On the other hand, Simbu is currently shooting for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which marks the fourth collaboration of the actor with after (2010), (2016) and the short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn which released in 2020. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman.