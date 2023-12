South sensation Yash who created waves with his character in KGF part 1 and 2 is once again in news. The actor who was last seen in KGF 2 in 2022 has finally announced his upcoming film 'Toxic' helmed by Liar's Dice fame Geetu Mohandas. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2025. While the actor is known for his stupendous acting, he was once all-over social media due to his personal life. Back in 2019, there were strong rumors floating around on the internet that he was on the hitlist of some gangsters and how his life is in danger.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

A group of arrested gangsters wanted to kill Yash?

In 2019, when police nabbed a group of gangsters it was stated that they were supposed to kill a Kannada movie star. Yash's name immediately circulated, and his fans were worried about his safety. Eventually the actor addressed the rumour and called it baseless. He said that he is aware that some group wanted to kill a Kannada movie star but that person in question is definitely not him. The KGF actor requested fans and media not to circulate any type of unverified news as this in turn creates discomfort in his life.

Since the news of his life is in danger floated around, Yash's family and friends got worried and there were innumerable calls made to the actor asking if he is alright. Yash said that every time a gangster is arrested his name pops up that how he is in the hitlist of those criminals. However, he said he is not a lamb to slaughter, and knows his strength.

The actor further expressed his disappointment and said whenever such news is circulated that someone from the Kannada film industry wants to kill him it shows the entire film industry in poor light.

Yash teams up with Geetu Mohandas for his upcoming film 'Toxic'

Internet was taken by a sweet surprise today when finally, after a wait of almost one year they got to know that their favourite actor is back with yet another blockbuster. Although 'Toxic' will release in 2025, fans of Yash have already started trending how 'Toxic' is going to be another milestone film in Yash's career.