Throwback to when Samantha Akkineni said 'married actresses have no career' in the entertainment industry

The gorgeous and talented superstar of south, Samantha Akkineni is currently in the news due to her separation rumours with husband and actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. While the duo has given us major couple and relationship goals in the past, the news of their alleged split has left the fans shocked and disappointed. While we hope that these rumours turn out to be false, in one of the earlier interviews, Sam had said that how she has changed the trend of 'married actresses have no career' in the entertainment industry.

The Shaakuntalam star asserted, "When I tied the knot with Chaitu, I did so with no hope of a career in the film industry because of what' happened before me and all examples of the actresses who got married. And they took break from their careers only to never come back. I did not have that desire to prove anything to anyone or say that 'I am going to change this trend in the industry. It just happened. My wedding had no bearing on my career. My family members have been super supportive."

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni recently wrapped up the shooting of Shaakuntalam. Talking about the mega-budget project, the mythological epic lover story film will be directed by helmer Gunasekhar. Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The music of the film will be composed by Mani Sharma. The film is bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks. Shaakuntalam also features 's daughter Allu Arha and Dev Mohan in pivotal roles.