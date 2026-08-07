Thudakkam X Review: Vismaya Mohanlal earns PRAISE, fans call Jude Anthany's thriller a WINNER

Thudakkam X review: Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut receives positive reactions as fans praise her performance, Ashish Joe Antony, Jude Anthany Joseph's direction, and the film's gripping first half.

Thudakkam x review

Thudakkam X review: Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam has been released in theatres, with much anticipation for Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut. The film has superstar Mohanlal's daughter in a key role. Early responses from viewers are already being shared on social media.

Thudakkam Twitter review

The initial reviews have been mostly encouraging. One viewer was very struck by Vismaya's performance and the film's technical elements. The review read, "#Thudakkam - First Half #VismayaMohanlal backed by great dubbing displayed brilliance which wasn’t seen in her peers (Cine family) Ashish was menacing Jude Anthony making was never seen in his filmography and #JakesBejoy score was too good!! #Mohanlal."

#Thudakkam is a good watch and a promising debut for both Vismaya and Ashish. ? The film stays engaging throughout, with Jude presenting a decent plot in a gripping and interesting manner. The action sequences in the second half stand out and add a strong punch to the film.… pic.twitter.com/thtIiWEA4j — MalayalamReview (@MalayalamReview) August 7, 2026

Ashish Joe Antony appears to have made a strong impression in the film's opening portions. One viewer wrote, "#Thudakkam First half adipoli.Ashish ayirn.Dialogues mehh. Opening sequence il Ashish broo scnn Ithpole 2nd half poya sure shot BB."

#Thudakkam Review: Gripping first and second halves with stunning action sequences ⚡️#Vismaya delivers a good performance, while #AashishJoeAntony is on fire. ? The story is predictable, but the film is technically brilliant. #JakesBejoy's score is outstanding ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/aoNHi0olCV — Film Wood Fiscal (@FilmWoodFiscal) August 7, 2026

Another early assessment rated the first half as a great viewing. The spectator singled out Vismaya and Ashish. The review read, "#Thudakkam Very Good First Half With Superb Interval Block #VismayaMohanlal Delivering Neat Performance & Ashish Joe Antony Steals the show in the very first sequence Very Good Writing & Execution Till Now."

Another viewer was of the view that Thudakkam takes time to establish the mystery. However, the film becomes more interesting as the story moves ahead.

The review read,"#Thudakkam First Half Review. Slow start leads to a suspensefull mystery thriller.Well made by Jude Anthony.No country for old men vibes. Vismaya Mohanlal was good in minimal scenes. Ashish Was menancing. A power-packed second half awaits.Engaging and Engrossing till now."

About Thudakkam

Vismaya Mohanlal and Ashish Joe Antony star in Thudakkam, with Mohanlal making a guest appearance. The cast includes Sai Kumar, Bobby Kurian, Manoj K Jayan, and Ganesh Kumar. Jakes Bejoy wrote the music.

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