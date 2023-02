Thunivu and Varisu are the latest Tamil movies headlined by Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay respectively. Both movies were released on the same day and witnessed a successful run at the box office. The two Tamil superstars gave a Pongal feast to their fans releasing their films on 11th January 2023 during an auspicious Tamil festival. The audience was now awaiting for the OTT release and their wait ends now. OTT release date of Thunivu and Varisu has been announced and the blockbuster movies are releasing this month. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From slamming Archana Gautam for torture task to saving Sajid Khan from early eliminations; 7 instances when viewers questioned makers in this season

The makers of these movies locked the streaming platforms long back but release date was not decided then. They have now sealed the premiere dates of Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. Both movies will stream on two different biggest streaming platforms. Thunivu directed by H. Vinoth will have its digital release on Netflix while Varisu will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix will stream the heist thriller of from 8th February. On the other hand, Vijay's action thriller will be available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video from February 22, 2023. After completing a month of theatrical release both blockbusters of Tamil superstars will now release on OTT. Those who missed to catch Thunivu and Varisu in theaters can now watch them digitally. Also, for those who wish to rewatch, the movies will be available on OTT platforms this month.

Talking about Varisu, it is an action thriller featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The story revolves around a happy-go-lucky man whose life changes after the sudden death of his father. Varisu is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju. The drama action also stars Prabhu, , Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Srikanth, , Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha, , and Yogi Babu.

Thunivu is a heist thriller starring Ajith Kumar as a bank robber. The film marks the third collaboration of the south superstar and director H. Vinoth. The film also stars , John Kokken and . Helmed by H Vinoth, Thunivu is distributed by Red Giant Movies.