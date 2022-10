One of the most anticipated movies of next year is Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu aka Thalapathy 66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, especially since it's set to begin 2023 with a bang as a grand Pongal release on 12th January 2023. However, it now has competition as another superstar actor's movie that's been as anticipated as Vijay's Varisu has decided to join the Pongal race. We're referring to Ajith starrer Thunivu, whose release has now been officially confirmed for Pongal by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, which has bagged the distribution rights of the H Vinoth directorial, which Boney Kapoor has produced.