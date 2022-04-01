Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja's first pan-India film ropes in two Bollywood beauties as his heroines – deets inside

Tiger Nageswara Rao will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Based on the life of the notorious thief from Stuartpuram, Tiger Nageswara Rao is going to be the highest- budgeted film for Ravi Teja.