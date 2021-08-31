Tollywood drug case: Director Puri Jagannadh on ED's radar; to be grilled today

Quite a few Tollywood celebrities came under the radar of Enforcement Directorate after a drug scandal was busted in 2017. As per reports, celebrities like , , , Charmee Kaur, , , Tanish, Nandu, and many others received a summon in this case. Now, it has been reported that director Puri Jagannadh has been asked to come for questioning. Also Read - Did you know? Vijay Deverakonda once took the internet by storm when his intimate pics with a mystery girl went viral on social media

As per a report in Times of India, Puri Jagannadh will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate today. The ED has reportedly filed 12 cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Reportedly, 11 chargesheets have also been filed in this case. The SIT is said to have filed chargesheet under Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act. The celebrities summoned are expected to attend between September 2 and 22. So far, it is reported that all the celebrities have denied any connection in this case.

An ED official is said to have quoted, "Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers, around eight persons were charge-sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers. We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence, Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation."

Reportedly, the ED has mentioned in the past that they have found evidence of financial transaction between celebrities and drug traffickers. If the celebrities are found guilty of money laundering, a case will be filed against them. Further details in this case are awaited.