SHOCKING! Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela detained by cops with Rahul Sipligunj after drug-bust raid at pub – deets inside

Ram Charan's cousin Niharika Konidela and singer Rahul Sipligunj along with about 150 others were detained in a raid at a pub in Banjara Hills early on Sunday Morning. Reports state drugs were procured at the pub.