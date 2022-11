South Indian Film industry is booming and how. The movies are doing fantastically well at the box office. Recent hit films like Ponniyin Selvan I, RRR, KGF 2 and more are the best example of it. Well, so here are all the big updates from down South. The first look of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film made it to the internet and fans are impressed. Allu Arjun and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo trended on Twitter as the teaser of Kartik Aaryan's movie Shehzada made was released on his birthday. Read on for more scoop. Also Read - Disha Patani shows off her toned body in latest bikini picture; here are all the times she left fans drooling

looks fierce in NC22

After Thank You, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his next film NC22. The first look poster of the film was released today by the makers and Naga Chaitanya's fierce look has left his fans mighty impressed.

's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo trends big time

On 's birthday, the makers of Shehzada released the first teaser of the film. It is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Netizens are comparing the two stars and they don't seem to be very happy with Shehzada.

Yaar Kam se kam naam toh badal dete. Bantu hi rakh diya #Shehzada mei. ??#KartikAaryan #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AlluArjun?

Now Shehzada is looking scene to scene a copy of AVP. Zyada se zyaada bas climax mei halka sa change hoga ? pic.twitter.com/NyZWunvWvu — Nakul Mahajan (@nakul__mahajan) November 22, 2022

Morphed picture of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda goes viral

Rumours of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda being a couple have been going on for a long time now. Today, fans went a step ahead and a morphed wedding picture of the two went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vijay_deverakonda_die_hard_fan (@vijay_deverakonda_die_hard_fan)

Kollywood writer Aaroor Dass passes away

Well-known Kollywood screenwriter Aaroor Dass breathed his last at the age of 91. took to his Twitter handle to mourn his death.

ஆயிரக்கணக்கான கதாபாத்திரங்களுக்குள் கூடுவிட்டுக் கூடு பாய்ந்தவர்; என் ஆசிரியர்களுக்கும், எனக்கும், அடுத்து வந்தவர்களுக்கும்கூட வசனம் எழுதியவர் ஆரூர்தாஸ் அவர்கள். அவரது மறைவுக்கு இதயப்பூர்வமான அஞ்சலி. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 21, 2022

RRR 2 big update

SS Rajamouli's film RRR starring Jr NTR and was a big hit. And now it seems that we will get a sequel soon. Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad reportedly stated that they have cracked the sequel's 'premise'. Can we expect an announcement soon? Fingers crossed.