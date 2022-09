and 's Thaar Maar Song from GodFather promo out Vijay's Thalapathy 67 announced, SS Rajamouli reveals details about his next with , makes his first social media post Liger failure; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan's equation comes under the scanner yet again? This is what we know

GodFather song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar promo: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan spill magic with their dance moves

The makers of GodFather recently unveiled the promo of the first track Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar. Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan showcase their killer dance moves on this peppy number. Prabhudeva choreographed the song, while musician S Thaman rendered the music. Chiranjeevi captioned the post, "Shaking a leg with The Bhai@BeingSalmanKhan for #GodFather @PDdancing is at his Choreographing Best!! A sure shot Eye Feast!!"

Vijay's new movie after Thalapathy 67 ANNOUNCED

Beast actor Thalapathy Vijay is all set for his next big Tamil film Thalapathy 67 which will release on Pongal 2023. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj will be directing the film reportedly.

SS Rajamouli reveals details about his next with Mahesh Babu

SS Rajamouli revealed exciting details about the film. In a recent conversation, Rajamouli said that the genre of the film is a 'globetrotting adventure'. He is reportedly working on the script and he will start the workshop in 2 months along with Mahesh Babu. And the shooting will begin by mid-2023. The tentative title of the film is SSMB29.

Vijay Deverakonda makes his first social media post after Liger failure

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger failed to create buzz at the box office. The heartthrob made his first social media posts in days. He shared a picture as he gave a glimpse of his SIIMA Awards 2022 look. The actor dressed up in an indo-western Jodhpuri style suit. He teamed it up with classy leather shoes. He shared the picture with the caption, "Single player."

Ratchasa Maamaney lyric video: Ponniyin Selvan's song celebrates the spirit of a warrior

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan released the lyrical video of the latest track Ratchasa Maamaney. The new music number celebrates the spirit of a warrior. The song features Karthi, Trisha, and Sobhitha Dhulipala.