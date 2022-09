From Sai Pallavi not being a part of Pushpa 2 and Jana Gana Mana loses a whopping amount of money after being shelved to Disha Patani joining Suriya 42, Vijay Deverakonda not returning a single penny for Liger's disaster and Thalapathy Vijay-Kamal Haasan coming together on screen; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries this week. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news of the week... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the top south news weekly rewind. Also Read - Liger star Ananya Panday rocks a white floral bikini set on her latest vacation to Italy; pictures will leave you swooning

Sai Pallavi not in Pushpa 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Pushpa 2 is by and large one of the most anticipated sequels ever in Indian cinema, so it comes as no surprise that new developments keep cropping up every now and then about the and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, directed by , like this one about Sai Pallavi joining the sequel.

Read the full story here: Is Sai Pallavi joining the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2? Also Read - After Liger disaster, Vijay Deverakonda takes big risk; rejects JGM to team up with THIS director?

Jana Gana Mana loses this much money after being shelved

Amid rising reports of distributors and exhibitors demanding compensation for Liger, it's being said that Vijay Deverakonda and Director Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana, has not only been shelved, but also has lost huge money because of the decision

Read the full story here: After Liger disaster, Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana set to LOSE THIS MUCH MONEY due to being shelved Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khatter talks about break-up with Liger actress Ananya Panday; calls host Karan Johar mean for THIS reason

Advertisement

Disha Patani joins Suriya 42

Sharing her excitement on her next project, Suriya 42, Disha Patani said that she is stoked to announce her upcoming film with actor Suriya and director 'Siruthai' Siva.

Read the full story here: Suriya 42 - Disha Patani announces next with Suriya; excited to showcase her new avatar

Vijay Deverakonda not returning a single penny for Liger's disaster

The Liger box office collection opened to an underwhelming response and the Puri Jagannadh directorial fell away drastically there after. Now, amid rising reports of distributors and exhibitors demanding compensation, we hear that Vijay isn't returning his fees.

Read the full story here: Vijay Deverakonda not returning a single penny to distributors for huge losses of Liger – here's why

Thalapathy Vijay-Kamal Haasan coming together on screen

It's been a while since two big Tamil superstars have shared screen space, but it might finally happen again, and with easily two of the biggest names to ever grace Tamil cinema, Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan

Read the full story here: Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan to come together on screen for the first time for Asuran director Vetrimaaran? Here's what we know