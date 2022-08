Mike Tyson forgets about doing Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Liger actress Ananya Panday trolled for bad acting; Gauahar Khan supports Ranbir Kapoor's joke on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy weight gain

Say what? Yes, this happened. The boxing sensation Mike Tyson who made his presence in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has completely forgotten about going to the film and the internet is going bonkers over it. And are taking a dig that he knew will be a disaster. In his interview, Mike was asked about doing a big Bollywood film where he went blank about being a part of Vijay Deverakonda's film Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS Busan concert details, Idris Elba's Beast release date in India and more

Rajamouli reviews Brahmastra and is all praises about it Also Read - BTS Busan concert: Date, ticket prices, motive, stadium capacity, theme, streaming services and more crucial deets

Advertisement

Rajamouli who is helping and to promote the film down south is all parties for the film and said that it's not easy to make such a brilliant film and said that for commendable work with Brahmastra. He said, " Ayan made sure that among all the astras, including Vanara Astra, Agni Astra, Jalastra and Brahmastra – love is the strongest".

Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna hopes to have a stronger and more impactful role in the film

Rashmika Mandana was questioned by a fan if she had a stronger and more impactful role in Pushpa 2. It was reported that Srivali's character will die in the film, but seems like the makers have planned otherwise. has already begun the prep or Pushpa 2.

follows in footsteps by not signing any film until he finishes SS Rajamouli's film

Mahesh Babu is all set to Rajamouli's next a BollywoodLife told you how the south superstar is following Prabhas' way by not taking to any films until he finishes Rajamouli's film. Mahesh is damn excited for this film and even his fans cannot wait to witness this dynamic duo.

Jr NTR meets Amit Shah, will the RRR star be joining politics fans speculate

Jr NTR and Home Minister Amit Shah's picture on the internet went viral after the politician took to his Twitter handle and are the picture of their meeting. Fans speculated about the motive behind this meeting in wondered if the RRR actor is joining politics.