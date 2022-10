The South film industry has been abuzz with news this week. Kantara which is making news for its plot has overtaken KGF 2 in the Karnataka box office. It was rumoured that and Miheeka Bajaj are expecting their first child. Here is a lowdown of the news...

Rishabh Shetty's Kantara overtakes KGF 2 globally

Rishabh Shetty's Kantara has become an emotion for the cinema lovers. The story of Shiva is loaded with drama, mysticism and elevated moments. Kantara has beaten Yash's KGF 2 in Karnataka and many countries of the globe. People are raving about his performance and the climax of the film. It has made Rs 252 crores gross so far which is a bit more than Prashanth Neel and Yash's KGF 2.

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati get caught in pregnancy rumors

hunk Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj in 2020. Some portals had reported that she is pregnant with their first child. It seems the two would have made an official announcement soon. But Miheeka Bajaj has apparently rubbished the rumors to Gulte.com saying that she is not preggers.

Tamil Nadu court dismisses case against Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Fans were shocked when Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced that they had become parents via surrogacy on October. They have two twin boys, Uyir and Ulagham. It raised questions as commercial surrogacy has been banned in India. The Tamil Nadu Government set up a committee which said that the couple have not broken any rules in the country. The hospital has been blamed for creating confusion.

Liger maker 's audio clip goes viral

Liger maker Puri Jagannadh is facing rough weather after the debacle of his film. An audio clip has gone viral where he can be heard asking distributors if they are trying to blackmail him. It seems exhibitors want compensation after the huge loss of the film.

's Sardar to get a sequel after box office success

After the success of Sardar, it seems the makers are planning Sardar 2. The movie starring Karthi will go on floors sooner than expected.

