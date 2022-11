This week, we have had a lot of news from South India. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis. The wedding of Hansika Motwani made news. She is engaged to Sohael Khaturiya. Wedding pics of Sobhita Dhulipala also went viral. She had teased fans with pics from a wedding jewellery shoot. Here is a lowdown...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Myositis diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed that she is battling an auto-immune disorder called Myositis. The actress revealed it in a post, which went viral. Top stars of the Telugu industry like Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR wished her the best. It is reported that Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are planning to pay her a visit after getting this news. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is planning to manage her health and work so that the latter does not suffer. Even many Bollywood stars sent her get well soon wishes.

Read More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with Myositis; says, 'Doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon'

Hansika Motwani gets engaged to Sohael Khaturiya in Paris

Hansika Motwani got engaged to long-time beau Sohael Khaturiya in Paris. She shared pics of the dreamy engagement. It seems the wedding is happening on December 4, 2022 at the heritage hotel of Mundota Palace that is located on top of the Aravalli mountains. Now, there is one old video that is doing the rounds which claims that Hansika Motwani's fiance Sohael Khaturiya was earlier married to one of her besties, Rinky.

Read More: Is Hansika Motwani's fiance Sohael Khaturiya the ex-husband of her close friend? Viral video has got fans speculating

Pushpa 2: Here's when Allu Arjun will start shoot of the film

Pushpa 2 is one film the whole of India is waiting for. Allu Arjun's shoot will start from November 12 in Bangkok as per India Glitz. The movie shoot was supposed to start in August but got cancelled due to the strike by the Telugu film workers.

Read More: Pushpa 2 LATEST UPDATE: Here's when Allu Arjun is expected to begin shooting; THIS action sequence set to be his first scene

Is Janhvi Kapoor a part of Jr NTR's 30th film?

Janhvi Kapoor was asked during the promotions of Mili if she is doing Jr NTR. She said, "Who wouldn't want to work with Jr NTR sir? But as of now, no. I did not sign any film in the south. I know there have been a lot of rumours on that. Even I am looking forward to working in the south but as of now, I have nothing on the plate from south."

Read More: Janhvi Kapoor in NTR30? Here's what the Mili actress has to say

Judwaa actress Rambha meets with an accident

Judwaa actress Rambha met with an accident when she was in the car with her kids. Her daughter was rushed to the hospital. Now, all of them are fine.

Read More: Salman Khan’s Judwaa co star Rambha thanks fans for prayers; confirms her daughter is safe; 'Happy that you'll still remember me'