Once again, those insidious parasites of the film world have come knocking. We're talking about pirated movie sites, which have long since been like an unremovable leech on every film industry in every language across the nation. This time around, it's Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram that have harmed the prospect of a movie as they've uploaded pirated copies of the new Malayalam movie, Kaanekkaane, online, and that, too, very good prints of it. How they land their hands on such good prints time and again is anyone's guess. Anyway, the Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer barely released yesterday, 17th September, and in less than 24 hours, finds itself the victim of piracy.

The only responsible thing we can do from our end is not succumb to the malicious intentions of such pirated sites and rather not watch Kaanekkaane if we're not subscribers of Sony LIV, where the family mystery is screaming right now. Not everyone knows this still, but the illegal download and viewing of films is regarded as blatant thievery and a criminal offence.

BollywoodLife gave Kaanekkaane 3.5 stars out of 5 stars in his review, and wrote in its review, "It's tragic that Kaanekkaane suffers a bit, and only a bit, from some pedestrian editing and predictability toward the end. If not for these factors, Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Aishwarya Lekshmi's deep, dark ride through a gamut of human emotions in the face of one fateful decision would've been an instant classic. It falls just short, ending up as an unpolished gem, but a gem nevertheless of the new-wave movement in Malayalam cinema."

Say no to piracy, guys. Rather don't watch the movie, if you can't watch it legally. Just imagine if someone were to utilise your hard work without paying for it, how would it feel?