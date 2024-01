Toxic: Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her much-awaited debut in the South Indian film industry with Yash's upcoming movie new movie. The Bollywood diva, who was previously hesitant about working in the South, has finally decided to take the plunge and mark her debut. The movie Toxic will be directed by the talented Geetu Mohandas. After the massive success of the KGF series, Yash has finally found a movie that he firmly believes will surpass or at least match the success of his previous blockbuster film, KGF. Also Read - Salaar: Prashanth Neel finally reveals if KGF and Prabhas' film are connected

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Yash: New Pair Alert

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a huge admirer of South Indian films. While she may have expressed her apprehension about joining the South Indian film industry in the past due to her lack of familiarity with languages like Tamil and Telugu, she is now eager to make her debut and showcase her talent to a wider audience. Despite the language barrier, Kareena seems to be confident in her ability to connect with the South Indian audience through her performance and acting skills. Also Read - Salaar vs KGF: Prabhas' to be five times bigger than Yash's action extravaganza, Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda makes big reveal

Currently, it remains uncertain whether Kareena will be paired opposite Yash or will she have a completely different role in the upcoming movie Toxic. Fans are eagerly waiting to learn more about Kareena's character in the film. However, rumours suggest that the makers of Toxic will soon make an official social media announcement, confirming Kareena's participation in the movie.

During a recent Actors' Roundtable, Kareena Kapoor Khan confidently addressed the criticisms she received for taking on projects like 'Jaane Jaan' and 'The Buckingham Murders'. Kareena highlighted that people are accustomed to seeing her in glamorous and commercial roles, but she is now more inclined towards roles where she can showcase her acting prowess. She remains committed to pushing her boundaries and delivering powerful performances.

At the same roundtable, she expressed her disapproval of the current trend among young actors to prioritize their physique over their acting skills. In her opinion, it's time for actors to realize that good content is what matters to the audience, and not just having a six-pack."