After the mega success of KGF2, all eyes are on Toxic. Yash will soon start work on the Geetu Mohandas film. The superstar from Kannada took a lot of queries at an event held today. The fan mania at the venue was crazy as hordes of people gathered around his luxury car. Yash was dressed in a printed shirt and wore his hair in his trademark ponytail. Talking about Toxic, he jokingly said that it was way beyond a pan-India film, he said it was a pan-World film. It seems the film is set against the backdrop of the huge drug cartel of Goa. Kareena Kapoor Khan is rumoured to be his lady love in the movie.

Yash spills the beans on Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Toxic The Movie

Toxic The Movie is supposed to be a grand affair. Yash was asked if Shah Rukh Khan is a part of the film. He said that nothing is confirmed so far. He said that with time everyone will come to know about the casting. Yash told fans not to believe any kind of rumours unless he said something on his own. The reporters loved his old cheeky sense of humour at the interview.

The pre-production work is on in full swing. Yash has dismissed talk of playing Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman. The South star has apparently come on board to be Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor and he will be headed to London to shoot a sequence in one of the famous studios.