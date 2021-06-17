Fahadh Faasil talks about the life-threatening injury on the sets of Malayankunju; says he's Nth time lucky

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil leaves us awestruck with his performances every time he faces the camera. Fans were desperately waiting for the release of his movie, Malik in the theatres. But that is sadly not happening. He took to social media to express his views on the producers' decision to choose the OTT route. Anto Joseph made the announcement that Malik is coming on an OTT platform. Fahadh Faasil wrote a long note on Facebook. He wrote that he wanted the movie in theatres as it was a visual experience for the masses. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Samantha Akkineni signs new pan-India web series, Raj and DK drop hint on The Family Man season 3, Fahadh Faasil's Malik to release on OTT and more

He wrote, "With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Malik. Each and everyone associated with Malik has put in over a years time to bring this project together. Unlike my recent OTT releases which were planned for home viewing right from the beginning, Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100%. The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film. In all honesty I cannot wait for the theatres to regain normalcy but today every individual is fighting to regain normalcy in their respective space. At this point all that I can take responsibility is for an absolute fresh theatrical experience when I see you all in theatres next." Also Read - Fahadh Faasil’s Malik, Prithviraj’s Cold Case to release directly on OTT; producer Anto Joseph says he's facing a financial crunch

He also spoke about the life-threatening injury he sustained on the sets of Malayankunju. On March 3, 2021, the actor got hurt on the sets of the movie, Malayankunju. He was doing stunt sequences where he needed to jump from a height. Fahadh Faasil lost his balance and fell. It caused a lot of damage to his nose. In his note, he further wrote, "This may not be an appropriate time to write midst a life threatening pandemic. Let me begin with the hope that all of us are fighting things the best way we can, now and ahead. I was also under going recovery from my accident I had during Malayankunju. So, in my calendar the lock down started from March 2. My doctors said it was ‘Close’. As a defence mechanism my hands touched the ground before my face, which in 80% of the cases victims fail to do because of the trauma and depth of the fall. I was lucky I didn’t loose my presence of mind, my doctor added. There again, I was lucky with life for the Nth time." Also Read - Did you know? Not Sai Pallavi but THIS Tamil actress was the first choice for Nivin Pauly's Premam