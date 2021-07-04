Mehreen Pirzada calls off engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi; says she has no further association with him or his family

Actress Mehreen Kaur Pirzada who works mainly in the South Indian film industry has called off her engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi. The couple got engaged in Rajasthan in a dreamy ceremony. It had happened in March 2021. The actress issued an official statement saying that they had called off the engagement but did not give any reason for the same. Her statement read, "Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It's a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends." Also Read - F3 actress Mehreen Pirzada gets engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi; pre-wedding festivities begin — view pics

The actress also reiterated that it was her personal life and she would not be answering media questions on the same. It further read, "This is the only statement I will be making regarding this and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances." The couple were dating for quite some time now. Bhavya Bishnoi is a young politician from Haryana. Mehreen Kaur Pirzada gave fans a surprise when she released her stunning engagement pictures.

Her brother, actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada too shared many pictures with the hashtag #MehrBhavKhaGayi. Mehreen Kaur Pirzada works a lot in Tamil and Telugu movies. In 2016, she had made her debut with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha. Bhavya Bishnoi is the grandson of Haryana's famous leader, Bhajan Lal. He is a part of the Indian National Congress. The actress has also done movies like Nenjil Thunivirundhal, NOTA, F2: Fun and Frustration, Chanakya and Pattas.