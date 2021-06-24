Simbu makes a surprising CONFESSION to Maanadu co-star SJ Suryah; reveals he has QUIT this major vice

Simbu or STR as he is lovingly known to his fans has impressed us with a new look. In the past two years, he has worked hard on his diet and exercise and the results are showing. At an event of Maanadu, he made a confession to his co-star SJ Suryah. It seems he told the actor that he had quit alcohol. He said that it had been a year since he gave up on booze. He said that he is feeling better and more energetic. SJ Suryah had a tough time believing it. He said, "So, it is because of alcohol he could manage to keep corona away. Taking in alcohol and keeping out corona." They had a hearty laugh but he insisted that he had quit booze. Also Read - Maanaadu: Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja confirms when the first single of the STR starrer will release

The actor has gone from 101 kg to 70 kgs in the past one year. He also did his workouts religiously. His fitness trainer Sandeep Raj had told The Times Of India, "We started last November, and at that time, Simbu weighed 101kg. Simbu didn't lose weight for films or just to prove a point. He wanted to do it for his fans and his loved ones, who stood by him during the tough times."

Silambarasan has some good projects in his kitty. The Maanadu actor apparently stopped intake of all junk food and non-vegetarian stuff. Post that, he shifted over to diet food and even liquid meals. The star has indeed worked very hard for the physical transformation. His old friend Mahat Raghavendra told the same publication that Simbu took up tennis, rowing, boxing, swimming and basketball to lose the extra pounds. He was quoted as saying, "When Simbu was going through tough times, many simply wrote him off. But he proved them all wrong and came back stronger."