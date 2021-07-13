Trending News South Today: Madras High Court imposes Rs. 1 lakh fine on Thalapathy Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan blessed with a baby boy and more

Today, we saw several south celebs grabbed the headlines due to personal and professional reasons. While Madras High Court imposed Rs 1 lakh fine on Thalapathy Vijay for importing a luxury car Roll Royce Ghost from England and failing to pay entry tax on it, Doctor star blessed with a baby boy. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Week That Was South: Dhanush joins Chris Evans-Ryan Gosling's Gray Man; Rashmika Mandanna shoots for a music video with Badshah

Madras High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on Thalapathy Vijay

The megastar of Kollywood, who is one of the highest paid actors of the entertainment industry, has been reportedly imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh by Madras High Court for not paying taxes of his Rolls Royce car, which he imported from London. Apparently, the actor had sought for an exemption for luxury SUV, however this plea was dismissed by the court.

Sivakarthikeyan blessed with a baby boy

Popular Tamil actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarthi are blessed with their second child, a baby boy. The actor shared the news and with a cute message, which says, 'after eighteen years, my dad has been reborn as my son.'

First look of Rakshasudu 2

Today, director Ramesh Varma announced the sequel of Rakshasudu, which featured Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in the lead role. While the poster doesn't revealed the lead cast, we are expecting Bellamkonda to come back for Rakshasudu 2.

to romance three heroines in his next

While the talented pan-India star is currently busy with multiple projects, the latest reports suggest that he has signed his next project titled D 44 and will romance three heroines in the film and they are , and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Vishal and Aarya wrap up the shoot of Enemy

It’s a wrap for #Enemy shoot,all set 4 Teaser soon,so damn happy & elated 2 hv worked wit a lovely team Tnx to @anandshank,@RDRajasekar,@MusicThaman,cast,crew,Tnx 2 producer @vinod_offl 4 making this lovely project Love U @arya_offl so happy we are again in a fab film together pic.twitter.com/yXTqCWzIcS — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 12, 2021

Popular actors Vishal and Aarya have wrapped up the shooting of 's action-packed thriller Enemy. While the first look posters impressed the fans, we are quite excited for this venture. The film has music by Thaman and cinematography by RD Rajasekhar.