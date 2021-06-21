Trending News South Today: SS Rajamouli gears up to shoot back-to-back schedules of RRR, Rakul Preet Singh slams reports of having no work in Tollywood and more

While SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the shooting of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR, Rakul Preet Singh has slammed the reports of having no work in Tollywood. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...