Trending News South Today: SS Rajamouli gears up to shoot back-to-back schedules of RRR, Rakul Preet Singh slams reports of having no work in Tollywood and more

Once again, we saw south film industry grabbing the headlines with some great news and film developments. While SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the shooting of the and Jr NTR's RRR, has slammed the reports of having no work in Tollywood. So, let's meet the south newsmakers of the day...

SS Rajamouli gears up to shoot back-to-back schedules of RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is one of the highly-anticipated films among the masses, will reportedly resume its shoot in the coming days. Since the government has given the permission to shoot the films, the director doesn't want to waste anymore time and is gearing up to shoot back-to-back schedules starting with songs followed by patchwork of important scenes. The makers will try to wrap up the film as early as possible as there scare that we might see the third wave of COVID-19 in July or August.

Rakul Preet Singh slams reports of having no work in Tollywood

The gorgeous lady of the entertainment industry, Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in 's Sardar Ka Grandson, has slammed the report of having no work in Tollywood. The actress quoted the entertainment portal, who claimed that Rakul admitted of having no work in Telugu films and tweeted, "I wonder when I said this. Friends there are only 365 days in a year and if you can help in adjusting more than 6 films that I am doing right now then plz help my team. #anythingforheadlines."

Nithiin wraps up the shooting of Maestro

Tollywood star Nithiin has wrapped up the shooting of Maestro, which is the remake of 's AndhaDhun. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film also stars Tamanaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh in key roles.

Makers of Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala's Major to resume the shooting

The makers of Adivi Sesh's pan-India film Major, which is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will resume the shooting of the movie from July. The lead star shared a working still along with his producer Sharath and stated, “When we began #MajorTheFilm last year :) #Chitkul was never colder. But brilliant visuals and amazing people led to great memories. Can’t wait to start filming in July. An Epic Story inspired by the life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan :) @SharathWho .”

Producer Dil Raju gets 200 staff, crew members vaccinated

Popular south producer, Dil Raju has got 200 staff, crew members vaccinated amid COVID-19. The production banner of the producer Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared the news and wrote, "A vaccination drive for 200 members of our staff and crew working on our films has been arranged in our office premises today."