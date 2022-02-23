Are Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers upset with ?, wins hearts with her traditional public appearance, Bheemla Nayak starring draws flak from some fans, to direct Megastar but there's a twist, Veteran Malayalam actress K.P.A.C Lalitha's demise and more made news in the South section today. We are here to walk you through who and what made news in the South showbiz, so, without further ado, let's get going... Also Read - Bheemla Nayak box office collection: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer collects THIS exciting amount overseas before releasing

Keerthy Suresh upsets SVP makers?

Keerthy Suresh recently dropped her music video single, Gandhaari. A report in Michri9 said that the gorgeous beauty has upset the makers of starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata due to her latest music video. The report states that the makers felt that Keerthy shouldn't have been a part of the music video. It seems they didn't like the production and found it very amateurish. Keerthy is a well established and popular actress across the country. The makers felt she should not have taken up such projects till the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, Sushmita Sen and more – Vote for your favourites in OTT category

K.P.A.C Lalitha passes away

In a tragic piece of news today, veteran Malayalam actress K.P.A.C Lalitha passed away. She was 3 days away from celebrating her 74th birthday. In a career spanning over five decades, she had donned the greasepaint in over 550 films. Lalitha debuted with Kootukudumbham which was directed by ace director K.S. Sethumadhavan, in 1969. A winner of two national and four Kerala State Film awards, she was practically indispensable to legendary filmmaker in most of his films.

Bheemla Nayak gets FLAK

Pawan Kalyan and starrer film film Bheemla Nayak's trailer was released on Monday. The film's trailer, it seems is receiving a lot of flak. A report in Indian Express and The Anand Market stated that some fans weren't happy with the remake of Prithviraj and starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The fans of Malayalam film are of opinion that the remake is far cry from the original.

Sukumar to direct Chiranjeevi

Directing, working or even being in the same frame as Chiranjeevi is a blessing for all cinephiles. The Megastar continues to enthral the audience with her performances and films. And now, Pushpa helmer, Sukumar will be directing Chiranjeevi in a project. Before you jump the gun, it's not for a film but a TVC states tollywood.net. Well, it would be really interesting if the megastar and Sukumar collaborate for a film. Guess, fans will have to wait.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wins hearts

A couple of hours ago, Samatha Ruth Prabhu made an appearance in Nalgonda for the launch of Maangalya Shopping Mall. The actress looked super gorgeous in a traditional Kanchipattu saree. She wore a choker set with the same and had tied her hair in a bun. She looks very beautiful indeed. Fans went crazy over Sam's gorgeous avatar. Check out the pictures here:

That's all in the South Newsmakers today.