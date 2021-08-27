It's time to give a round-up of the South newsmakers of the day. A list of most awaited Tamil films was dropped recently, took strict measures after 's look from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan got leaked, to make his Hollywood debut and more. Check out the South Entertainment News of 27 August 2021 here: Also Read - Acharya actress Kajal Aggarwal enjoys a pool day and her bikini avatar is too hot to handle – view pics

Mani Ratnam calls for strict measures after Aishwarya's photo leak

Just a couple of days ago, Aishwarya Rai's look from the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvanwas leaked on the internet. The actress looked regal in a red and golden bordered saree. The incident has upset a lot of crew members including the director and producer Mani Ratnam. And hence, it is being said that the director is likely to take strict action against the same.

Read the whole story here: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photo leak from Ponniyin Selvan makes Mani Ratnam take extreme steps - read deets

TOP 5 Tamil films that fans are eagerly waiting for

Ormax Media recently shared a list of Tamil films that are eagerly awaited by the masses. It includes Thala Ajith's Valimai and 's Annaatthe and more.

Check out the complete list here: Thala Ajith's Valimai, Rajinikanth's Annatthe and more: Check out the TOP 5 Tamil films fans are eagerly waiting for – view pics

to take a superhero route

If reports are to be believed, South actor Suriya has been approached for a film which is one the superhero lines. The V actor's character will be reportedly seen having superpowers of invisibility which is inspired by the DC novel.

Check out the story here: Suriya to play an invisible superhero inspired by DC novel? Read exciting deets

Acharya to clash with Pushpa

We all know that starrer film, Pushpa's first part is scheduled for a Christmas release this year. And now, it seems megastar is also planning to release his next, Acharya around Christmas as well.

Check out the report here: Acharya Vs Pushpa: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan set for a box office clash with Allu Arjun? Here's what we know

Prabhas to make his Hollywood debut?

If reports are to be believed, Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas is likely to make his Hollywood debut soon. It is being said that he is in talks for a horror film.

Read the report here: Radhe Shyam star Prabhas all set to make his Hollywood debut with a horror film?