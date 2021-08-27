It's time to give a round-up of the South newsmakers of the day. A list of most awaited Tamil films was dropped recently, Mani Ratnam took strict measures after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan got leaked, Prabhas to make his Hollywood debut and more. Check out the South Entertainment News of 27 August 2021 here: Also Read - Acharya actress Kajal Aggarwal enjoys a pool day and her bikini avatar is too hot to handle – view pics
Mani Ratnam calls for strict measures after Aishwarya's photo leak
Just a couple of days ago, Aishwarya Rai's look from the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvanwas leaked on the internet. The actress looked regal in a red and golden bordered saree. The incident has upset a lot of crew members including the director and producer Mani Ratnam. And hence, it is being said that the director is likely to take strict action against the same.
TOP 5 Tamil films that fans are eagerly waiting for
Ormax Media recently shared a list of Tamil films that are eagerly awaited by the masses. It includes Thala Ajith's Valimai and Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and more.
Suriya to take a superhero route
If reports are to be believed, South actor Suriya has been approached for a film which is one the superhero lines. The V actor's character will be reportedly seen having superpowers of invisibility which is inspired by the DC novel.
Acharya to clash with Pushpa
We all know that Allu Arjun starrer film, Pushpa's first part is scheduled for a Christmas release this year. And now, it seems megastar Chiranjeevi is also planning to release his next, Acharya around Christmas as well.
Prabhas to make his Hollywood debut?
If reports are to be believed, Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas is likely to make his Hollywood debut soon. It is being said that he is in talks for a horror film.
