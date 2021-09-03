Trending South news today: Pawan Kalyan announces his next film with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda achieves a big milestone on social media and more

Among the south makers, today we saw dominating headlines as it was his 50th birthday. While the Gabbar Singh actor announced his next project with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director , the 'Rowdy star' celebrated his new milestone on social media with his fans. So, let's meet them... Also Read - Happy Birthday, Pawan Kalyan: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and others wish the 'Power Star' of Tollywood

Pawan Kalyan announces his next film with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy

On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's 50th birthday, the Power Star announced his next project with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy. Tentatively titled PSPK 29, the film is produced by SRT Entertainments and Ram Talluri. The screenplay of the untitled project will be written by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Vijay Deverakonda achieves a big milestone on social media

After , Vijay Deverakonda became the second Tollywood male star to cross 13 million followers on social media. The actor is currently busy with his first pan-India venture, Liger, which is directed by .

Pawan Kalyan Hari Hara Veera Mallu release date out

The makers Hari Hara Veera Mallu dropped the release date of the film on Pawan Kalyan's 50th birthday. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the period drama is scheduled to release on April 29, 2o22. The film also features Nidhii Agerwal in a lead role.

Allu Arjun starts the final schedule of Pushpa: The Rising

The Stylish Star of Tollywood and Pushpa team have left for Maredumilli to wrap up the entire shooting formalities for the first part. The final schedule will reportedly go on for a couple of weeks. The pan-India film is set to hit the screens during the Christmas weekend.

Prithviraj and Nayanthara come together for Alphonse Puthren's thriller Gold

While earlier there were reports that Prithviraj and Nayanthara are coming together for director Alphonse Puthren's next, which is reportedly titled Gold. The film will also feature Ajmal Ameer in a key role.