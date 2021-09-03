Trending South news today: Pawan Kalyan announces his next film with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda achieves a big milestone on social media and more

While the Gabbar Singh actor announced his next project with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director Surender Reddy, the 'Rowdy star' Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his new milestone on social media with his fans. So, let's meet them...