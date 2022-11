From Shiva Rajkumar's new Ghost poster and Kantara beating KGF 1 and 2 to Adipurush release date possibly getting postponed and Katrina Kaif expressing her desire to work in South movies; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today.

So, without further ado, here are the south newsmakers of 24th October 2022:

Shiva Rajkumar's new Ghost poster

On the eve of Diwali, the team of Kannada movie Ghost wished everyone a brand new poster. It features Shiva Rajkumar holding a gun with bullets flying all over.

Kantara beats KGF and KGF 2

Kantara keeps achieving one box office milestone after another. The Rishab Shetty starrer has now done the unthinkable by beating both KGF 1 and KGF 2 in Karnataka with its footfalls.

Adipurush release date possibly postponed

Adipurush, starring , and Saif Ali Khan, might postpone its release date, and reports suggest that the reasons extend beyond criticism over the VFX and actors' looks.

Katrina Kaif expresses desire to work in South movies

Katrina Kaif has now joined the league of top Bollywood stars, including , and more who have expressed their wish to work in South films, after she watched and praised 's Ponniyin Selvan sky-high. Incidentally, she did a couple of South movies very early in her career.

