From Jr. NTR's NTR 30 release date and Anupama Parameswaran's hot kiss to Trisha Krishnan recovering from COVID-19, Allu Arjun's Pushpa dipping below a crore at the box office for the first time and Telugu stars being called out for sexism; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today.

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 12th January 2021:

NTR 30 release date

Despite RRR yet to release, excitement is already mounting for Jr. NTR's next movie, tentatively titled NTR 30, with Director , primarily because it reunites the Janatha Garage pair and also due to his last release being way back in 2018.

Anupama Parameswaran's hot kiss

It looks like Anupama Parameswaran has created quite a stir with her first lip-lock with Dil Raju's nephew, Ashish Reddy, who marks his feature-film debut with the Telugu movie, Rowdy Boys. The actress' first ever onscreen kiss seems to have really upsets her fans, who are trolling her brutally for performing intimate scenes with a new hero.

Trisha Krishnan recovers from COVID-19

had earlier revealed that she had been afflicted with COVID-19, and was under quarantine for over a week. Now, the noted South actress has shared another important update on her battle with coronavirus.

Pushpa dips below a crore for the first time

While it's the first time in 26 days that Pushpa has fallen below a crore at the box office in the Hindi region, it hardly matters for the starrer, which is an out-an-out superhit in its Hindi version.

Sexism in Telugu film industry

The offensive comments and prominent display of sexism, misogyny and patriarchy so putrid off screen by some of the Telugu film industry's biggest legends is hard to ignore and impossible to not frown over.

