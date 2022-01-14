From Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda achieving a rare feat in Indian cinema and Siddharth falling in legal trouble to Nagarjuna opening up on son Naga Chaitanya's separation, the OTT release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa Hindi version being postponed and Nayanthara's new business venture; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez suffers another blow; loses role in Nagarjuna's The Ghost due to her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 13th January 2021:

Akhanda achieves rare feat in Indian cinema

Besides being a massive blockbuster, Akhanda has also turned out to be highest grosser ever along with the biggest share any of his films have provided distributors to date. Also Read - SHOCKING! Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa in Hindi was supposed to release a week ago on Amazon Prime – here's why it got postponed

Siddharth in legal trouble

Tamil actor Siddharth called for a trouble when he decided to reply to Saina Nehwal's tweet about PM Modi with a cryptic tweet of his own that was largely misconstrued. While the National Commission for Women (NCW) asked Twitter to block his account, a case has now been filed against him in Hyderabad, currently under investigation by the cybercrime wing of Hyderabad Police.

Nagarjuna opening up on son Naga Chaitanya's separation

It was really a heartbreaking moment for fans to see their favourite Tollywood star couple and ending their marriage after 3 years. While the estranged couple still haven't talked about why they decided to part ways, Nagarjuna is proud of his son on how he dealt with his separation from his ex-wife.

OTT release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa Hindi version was postponed

Pushpa's OTT release had occurred a week ago on Amazon Prime in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, but the Hindi version of the Allu Arjun starrer will only be releasing on 14th January.

Nayanthara's new business venture

Nayanthara already has multiple businesses, and now, reportedly, she is all set to invest a huge amount in a new business a huge amount.

