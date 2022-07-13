Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Chiranjeeevi and more have made it to the South Newsmakers of the day. The South Entertainment industry has been moving fast not just in terms of entertainment but also in success. Allu Arjun made news for Pushpa 2 while Ram Charan is getting praises from international celebrities. Naga Chaitanya's film, Thank You's producer shares interesting deets and more. Here's a lowdown on the South Newsmakers... Also Read - After Pushpa's mammoth success, Allu Arjun doubles his fee for Pushpa 2; charges around Rs 85 crore? [Deets Inside]

Allu Arjun hikes his fees for Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit not just in the South but also in the Hindi belt. The Sukumar directorial film is going to be a two-part film. The second instalment is yet to be filmed. Pushpa: The Rule will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and also Vijay Sethupathi, as per the reports. After the success of Pushpa, the stylish star has doubled his fees. Allu Arjun reportedly got Rs 45 crore for Pushpa. Check out the fees for Pushpa 2 here.

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu release date

BollywoodLife brought to you an Exclusive that the makers are eyeing the release date of 15th January 2023 for Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu. If they really lock this date, Thalapathy's movie will clash at the box office with big stars such as Prabhas, Chiranjeeevi and Dhanush. Check out more deets about Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu here.

Ram Charan impresses a Hollywood screenwriter

Ram Charan is getting a lot of recognition and is being praised for his acting chops in SS Rajamouli's RRR co-starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and others. Now, Hollywood screenwriter, Aaron Stewart Ahn who has worked with Nicolas Cage heaped praises on Ram Charan and expressed his desire to write a film for him. Check out his tweet here.

Distributor protests after Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya's debacle

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Acharya was a big disaster at the box office this year. It was one of the high-budgeted films of the year but couldn't even manage to mint half of the film's budget. And hence, reports have surfaced that distributors have lined out, protesting outside director Koratala Siva's office. They are likely to go to Chiranjeevi's house next. Read the whole story here.

Dil Raju opens up on Naga Chaitanya's Thank You

Dil Raju, producer of Naga Chaitanya's Thank You opened up on what kind of film, Thank You is. He shared that he wanted to give a film, that Chaitanya will remember forever. He assured that fans will enjoy the film and will remember it for a long time after walking out of the cinema halls. He also talked about Chay's role in Thank You. Read more details here.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans plan for PS-1

Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated films with a multi-starrer cast. Ponniyin Selvan is being made in two parts and has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and more in the lead. The Mani Ratnam directorial is going to hit the cinema halls in September. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans in the South have already begun their planning to make it a huge hit, here's how.

That's all in the South Newsmakers of the day.