Let's check out the South Movie Newsmakers of the day. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda movie box office collection to SS Rajamouli opening up about RRR sequel being in works, Ram Charam and Akshay Kumar dancing together and more. Yashoda is winning hearts as it sees a rise in earnings on Day 2. Rajamouli has confirmed that after the massive success of RRR, second part is in work, and more. Let's catch up on the South Newsmakers.

Yashoda Box office Collection

Yashoda starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu hit the silver screens on Friday. The action-thriller film Yashoda has seen a rise in box office collections on Saturday. The film has been performing well and Samantha is being hailed for her acting chops and for selecting great projects. Yashoda Day 2 box office collection is said to be Rs 4 crore.

RRR 2 is in the works, reveals SS Rajamouli

RRR has been trending in Entertainment News since its release overseas. RRR starring , Jr NTR, , and others was a huge hit when it was released. RRR is currently winning hearts in Japan and other foreign countries. And guess what? as per reports, SS Rajamouli revealed that RRR 2 is in the works. It is said that Rajamouli's father, KV Vijayendra Prasad is working on the script.

Ram Charan-Akshay Kumar dance together at Leadership Summit

Akshay Kumar and Ram Charan attended the National Leadership Summit held recently. Pictures, clips and statements from the same are the talk of the town. And one of the clips is Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar dancing together. Check out the video here:

Jr NTR rejects Buchi Babu's script

Recently, Jr NTR caught attention for his new look. Aalim Hakim had shared the video online. Jr NTR is working hard on his next which is NTR30. The filming is all set to begin. As per reports, Jr NTR has rejected a film by Buchi Babu. The actor has become very picky about his projects it is being said.

's wedding to be live-stream?

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria are going to tie the knot soon. It is said that they will marry at the Mundota Fort, Rajasthan. And now, the latest reports state that it will be live-streamed on an OTT platform. As per reports, Hansika is getting married on December 4.

to make his social media debut?

Ajith Kumar popularly known as Thala Ajith amongst his fans is not on any social media platform. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next which is Thunivu. Ajith is known for being an avid biker. He often indulges in bike rides when he is on vacations. And now, reports state that Ajith wants to share his pictures from his trips on his social media account. However, there is no confirmation about the same.