From Naga Chaitanya's dig at ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan compensating distributors for Acharya to Krithi Shetty baring her heart out about costar Suriya, The Warrior movie review and Netflix refusing to stream Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today.

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 14th July 2021:

Naga Chaitanya's dig at ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Recently, the trailer of Thank You was released and a particular dialogue grabbed a lot of attention. Few fans are tagging Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on social media and are asking her to watch it.

Read the full story here: Is Naga Chaitanya's dialogue from Thank You aimed at ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan compensate distributors for Acharya

Despite the combined star power of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, turned out to be a box office disaster. Now, reports suggest that the father-son duo have compensated the distributors from their own pockets to make up for the huge losses.

Read the full story here: Did Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi pay ₹20 crore to make up for Acharya's box office loss?

Krithi Shetty bares her heart out about costar Suriya

After three back-to-back hits with Uppena, Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju since her debut, Krithi Shetty will next be seen in Vanangaan, which brings back the iconic combo of Suriya and 6-time National Award-winning filmmaker Bala.

Read the full story here: Vanangaan actress Krithi Shetty bares her heart out about her superstar costar Suriya; says, 'After I met him, I realised...'

The Warrior movie review

When Satya (Ram Pothineni) raises his voice against Guru (Adi Pinisetty), the latter revolts and bashes the former to hell. 2 years later, Satya makes a comeback as a cop to take revenge on Guru and put an end to crime in Kurnool city.

Read the full story here: The Warrior movie review: Ram shines on screen in this cop story; Adi Pinisetty wins hearts

Netflix won't stream Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding

It was reported that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had sold the digital streaming rights of their wedding to OTT giant Netflix for a whopping ₹25 crore. However, Netflix has reportedly dismissed the deal and refused to stream their wedding.

Read the full story here: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding: Netflix refuses to stream Tamil power couple's nuptials