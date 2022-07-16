From the Maaveeran first look video and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, clarifying her 'not having kids' statement to Samantha Ruth Prabhu remaining unbeatable, Sivakarthikeyan being compared to Rajinikanth and Sara Ali Khan opening up about Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's relationship; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill gives a tight hug to a fan who gets emotional after meeting her; netizens call Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actress 'down to earth' [Watch Video]

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 15th July 2021:

Maaveeran first look video

Don star Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran announcement video sparks speculation that he's again playing a superhero after Hero, with netizens already calling it a 'milestone'. Sai Pallavi has been roped in as the female lead while Madonne Ashwin is the writer and Director of the film. Also Read - Top TV News of the week: Ankita Lokhande pregnancy, The Kapil Sharma Show new season, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 fee and more

Read the full story here: Maaveeran first look - Don star Sivakarthikeyan's announcement video Also Read - 5 reasons why Katrina Kaif made the PERFECT choice by marrying Vicky Kaushal

Advertisement

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana, clarifies her 'not having kids' statement

During her recent conversation with Sadhguru, Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, had expressed her reservations about having children due to population-control concerns despite being married to the RRR star for over a decade. She has now clarified her statement.

Read the full story here: RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana breaks silence over her statement on 'not having kids' due to population-control concerns

Samantha Ruth Prabhu remains unbeatable

Yashoda and Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has yet again TOPPED the Most Popular Telugu female stars ist by Ormax Media. She has beaten the likes of Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde and others.

Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu remains UNBEATABLE at the top as she trumps the 'Most Popular Telugu actresses' list again

Sivakarthikeyan compared to Rajinikanth

Sivakarthikeyan fans are so over the moon with his first-look announcement video of Maaveeran that they're going as far as to hail him as the second coming of Rajinikanth, and not without good reason as the video does have in full 'young Rajini' mode. Watch it above...

Sara Ali Khan opens up about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship

Sara Ali Khan, who recently graced Karan Johar's, popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, along with bestie Janhvi Kapoor, spilled beans about Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's relationship.

Read the full story here: Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan drops a bomb about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna relationship