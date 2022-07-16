Trending South News Today: Maaveeran first look video, Ram Charan's wife Upasana clarifies 'not having kids' statement and more

Maaveeran, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sadhguru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sivakarthikeyan, Rajinikanth, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and more have made it to the trending south newsmakers today