It's time to walk you through the South movie newsmakers of the day. New announcements, poster reveals and more were dropped on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera today. So, let's get to know the South Newsmakers of 15 October 2021 here:

Rashmika Mandanna shares 1st look poster of AMJ

Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media handle to share the first look poster of her next movie with Sharwanand, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Tirumala Kishore is directing the movie and the poster impressed netizens. It is a simplistic poster with Rashmika and Sharwanand. Rashmika is seen in a cotton saree wherein Sharwanand is seen in a hoodie and pants. They seem to be sharing a moment with each other. Their chemistry in the pictures has got tongues wagging as well.

Rashmika Mandanna TREATS fans to her first look from Sharwanand starrer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu on auspicious occasion of Dusshera

Nani 29's stunning teaser

On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, Nani shared the teaser of his 29th film, titled Dasara. It seems like a period drama given the rustic feels the trailer dishes out. Dasara will be directed by debutante Srikanth. Natural star Nani seems to have undergone a major physical transformation. Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead in the film and we got a glimpse of her gorgeous eyes in the teaser.

It's official! Nani and Keerthy Suresh to reunite after Nenu Local for Dasara

Jai Bhim teaser release

Since it's Dusshera, it's raining announcements and teasers. Suriya released an impactful teaser of his next, Jai Bhim. The film is about injustice on tribals. Suriya plays a fierce lawyer who is determined to help them out. The teaser begins on a sad note wherein a tribal woman narrates her tragic story to Suriya. Three corrupts police officials have been treating the locals badly and Suriya decides to bring them to justice.

Jai Bhim TEASER: Suriya's fierce lawyer avatar in this much-awaited courtroom drama will raise your excitement level

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe to get a Malayalam version

On the occasion of Vijayadashmi, the makers of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe released the title of the Malayalam version of the film. The action-drama film directed by Siva has been titled Peddanna. A new poster was also released for the announcement. The superstar looks very dashing in it. Annaatthe/ Peddanna also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar among others. The film is releasing on the festive occasion of Diwali, 4th November.

Allu Arjun's birthday wish for Sai Dharam Tej

A couple of hours ago, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle and wished Sai Dharam Tej on his birthday. "Happy birthday Teju! So happy to know that you are doing better. Have a great year ahead, where you continue to win hearts. Sending lots of love & best wishes @IamSaiDharamTej #HappyBirthdaySDT." Sai Tej met with an accident a couple of weeks ago. He is currently recovering from the same.