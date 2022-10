From Jawan and Sardar not having similar plot, and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Salaar to Rashmika Mandanna grooving to Arabic Kuthi, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy, and Hansika Motwani's wedding plans; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the South film industries today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending south news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of the South who've made it to the trending south news today. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan kisses Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur's forehead as he presents him a medal for winning the Taekwondo competition

So, without further ado, here are the south newsmakers of 16th October 2022:

Jawan and Sardar not similar

There were rumours floating that Karthi's upcoming Diwali release, Sardar, bears a striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly awaited Jawan. Editor Ruben, who's worked on both films has now reacted strongly to these speculations.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Salaar

Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Salaat has been unveiled and fans are going gaga over his menacing avatar. Besides Prithviraj, Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The film will hit the big screens on 28th September 2023.

Rashmika Mandanna grooves to Arabic Kuthi

Rashmika Mandanna was joined by Niharika NM on stage as the two performed the signature step of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Arabic Kuthu song from Beast.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan surrogacy controversy

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have come forth to issue all manner of proof that they didn't flout any rules in the quest of becoming surrogate parents to twin boys, including submitting their marriage certificate of having tied the knot 6 years ago.

Hansika Motwani wedding plans

According to the reports, Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony in December this year at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur.