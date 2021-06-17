Trending South News Today: Dhanush wants Jagame Thandhiram sequel, Mahesh Babu can't read or write in Telugu and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From wishing to have a sequel to Suruli from Jagame Thandhiram to Priyadarshi Pulikonda leaking interesting details about and 's Radhe Shyam, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and more unconventional Tamil 'heroes' who have swept audience off their feet

Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush REVEALS he wants a sequel to Suruli and we can't keep calm

After delivering a mesmerizing performance in Karnan, Dhanush is back with Jagame Thandhiram. While Karnan might have had a somewhat niche audience, Dhanush is confident that Jagame Thandhiram will click with the masses. Also Read - Fun facts about the Top South stars Mahesh Babu, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas, Dhanush, Jr NTR will leave you amused

Priyadarshi Pulikonda leaks interesting details about Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam

During his recent media interaction, Priyadarshi Pulikonda said that his character is filled with comedy and tries to impress Pooja. He also has good comedy scenes with Prabhas.

Did You Know: cannot read or write in Telugu; here's how he learns his lines for films

Here's an interesting trivia about Spyder star Mahesh Babu. Did you know that the actor who delivers his lines in Telugu with finesse in real cannot read or write in Telugu?

Adipurush: 's role of Sita will be presented as a daring girl not a helpless one

A source close to the team of Adipurush has said that the role of Sita played by Kriti Sanon will be presented as a daring girl not a helpless one. She will not be crying helplessly when Ravan, played by Saif Ali Khan, abducts her.

and 's Love Story to release in the last week of July

The release of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story was postponed due to the 2nd wave of Covid-19 across the country. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film in the last week of July.

Fans want announcement of Thalapathy 66 on Vijay's birthday

It is being said that Vijay is going to collaborate with Telugu director for Thalapathy 66, to be produced by Dil Raju. As Vijay will turn 47 on June 22, fans have been asking the makers to make the film announcement on his birthday.