It's time to walk you through the trending South newsmakers of 17 September 2021. So, without further ado, let's see what made the news... Also Read - Working in Acharya has helped Pooja Hegde fulfill her long harbored dream! Here's how

Samantha signs a new film

has grabbed headlines for the rumours of her split from her actor-husband, . The celebrity couple has kept mum on the rumours, refusing to feed into gossip. Every day there are some or the other developments about ChaySam that leave fans wondering when will the duo break their silence on the rumours. Meanwhile, reports have come that Samantha has signed a new film opposite a newcomer. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas to make his Hollywood debut with a horror movie, Acharya to clash with Pushpa and more

Check out the report here: Amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya; Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'YES' to work with a newcomer Also Read - Acharya actress Kajal Aggarwal enjoys a pool day and her bikini avatar is too hot to handle – view pics

Interesting update on Sarkaru Vaari Paata

A new dope on Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been doing rounds of the net. It talks about one of the interesting sequences that the makers have planned between Mahesh and the lead antagonist, . The scene is said to be one of the highlights of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Check out the deets here: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: MAJOR sequence featuring Mahesh Babu revealed – deets inside

drops by to meet cousin

The Pushpa actor who was shooting for his next in Kakinada returned to Hyderabad recently. As soon as he returned to the city, he paid a visit to his actor-cousin Sai Dharam Tej who met with an accident on 10th September 2021. Tej has been hospitalised at the Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital. He is currently recovering and is said to be on a support system.

2 update coming soon

Just a couple of hours ago, BA Raju tweeted out that a new update on Venkatesh Daggubati's Drushyam 2 will come out tomorrow. Yes, you read that right. It is expected to come out at 11:07 AM on 18th September. Drushyam 2 is a remake of 's 2.

Love Story gets advanced bookings

The advance bookings of and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story opened today. And guess what? It's soaring high. As per a report in TeluguCinema.com, 35% of tickets have already been booked in Hyderabad. Love Story is scheduled for a 24th September release.

Romantic song for Ram and Pooja in Acharya

and have been paired opposite each other in starrer Acharya. Now, Ram's character was earlier supposed to be a cameo. However, after some revision, his character's length in the film was extended. And now, reports state that the makers of Acharya are planning to add a romantic song featuring the two. It is said that RC and Pooja will complete the shoot by the end of September.