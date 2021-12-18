Everyday, several developments take centre stage, some expected, some unexpected, each falling under the categories of good, and or ugly, and so, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the South film industries put together who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From S.S. Rajamouli coming on board for all the South versions of Brahmastra and Allu Arjun's badass response to the backlash over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava item song to the Tamil trailer of Nani's Shyam Singha Roy, Pushpa springing a surprise at the box office on day 1 in the Hindi belt and the film breaking box office records worldwide – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending South news today... Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun shuts down backlash over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava item song with THIS BADASS reply

So, without further ado, here are the South newsmakers of 17th December 2021:

S.S. Rajamouli on board for all South versions of Brahmastra

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures will release theatrically on 9th September 2022 across five Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, with a stellar ensemble cast of , , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni Also Read - Kajol, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebs who have rented their properties at exorbitant prices – view pics

Allu Arjun's badass response to the backlash over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava item song

When Allu Arjun was recently asked about his opinions on the controversy courted by first item song, Oo Antava, from Pushpa, the superstar had only two words to wind up the controversy. Here's what he said...

Tamil trailer of Nani's Shyam Singha Roy

Shyam Singha Roy is produced by Venkat S. Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment and directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Nani plays a dual role in the movie, with , Kriti Shetty and as the female leads. Simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, the film is hitting screens on 24th December worldwide. The trailer launch of the Tamil version was held in Chennai, which witnessed the presence of , Nani, Sai Pallavi and producer Venkat S Boyanapalli along with other crew members. Watch the Shyam Singha Roy Tamil trailer above...

Pushpa springs a surprise at the box office on day 1 in the Hindi belt

Considering that these are untested waters for with his first pan-India release and the fact that Pushpa released on very limited screens, with limited and odd show timings, the collections are nothing short of shot in the arm and a wakeup call to exhibitors. One an definitely expect way more shows in the Hindi belt from Saturday (day 2) onward.

Pushpa breaks box-office records worldwide

Pushpa has beaten 's Vakeel Saab, Thalapathy Vijay's Master and 's in gross box office collections worldwide. The Allu Arjun starrer has come in behind 's Annaatthe as the second highest opener for an Indian film globally in 2021.

