Good news for all RRR fans as Hollywood feels that the magnum opus has a great chance to win the Best International Feature Film in Oscars 2023. As we know, SS Rajamouli's action drama with Ram Charan and Jr NTR has wowed the globe.

RRR in the Oscars 2023 race

As per IndieWire, SS Rajamouli's RRR can be one of the front-runners to win the Best International Feature Film in the category at Oscars 2023. The portal said that it was a possibility given the kind of attention the movie got from Hollywood directors, screenwriters and experts. Scott Derrickson, James Gunn and Aaron Stewart Ahn have publicly praised the film on social media. This means that the makers must ensure that it is sent from India as the film chosen for Oscars 2023.

Rashmika Mandanna to be the heroine of Chiyaan Vikram film

Buzz is that Rashmika Mandanna has been finalised to be the leading lady of Pa. Ranjith's film that has Chiyaan Vikram in the main lead. The actress is trying to manage her dates. The movie is set in the Kolar Gold Fields in the 19th century. A big announcement is expected soon.

Dil Raju slams reports of Thank You being a rip-off

Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna's movie Thank You was being slammed as a copy of hits like Premam and Na Autography. But now Dil Raju has come forward and said such talk is baseless. The movie is made by Vikram Kumar.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's son enjoys first vacation

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's son Neil is enjoying his first break with his family in Goa. This is the infant's first ever vacation.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan slapped with court notice

A lawyer has sent a court notice to Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan saying that people need to ensure that the Cholas are not misrepresented in the movie. The film is about Rajaraja Chola I. Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi form the main cast.