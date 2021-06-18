Trending South News Today: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case to release on THIS date, Fahadh Faasil talks about life-threatening injury on Malayankunju sets and more

It is time to walk you through the trending south news of the day. From the announcement of the release date of Prithviraj Sukumaran's cop drama Cold Case to talks about the life-threatening injury on the sets of Malayankunju, here's a look at the top trending south news today. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay gets Rs 100 crore for Telugu debut, Vijay Sethupathi to star in Prashanth Neel's next and more

starrer Cold Case to release on June 30

The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer thriller film Cold Case is slated to release on June 30. The poster of the upcoming film was unveiled on Thursday. In the poster, Prithviraj gives an intense look, as blood trickles down the poster surface. A faint silhouette of a palm can be seen in the background. The cast of Cold Case also includes Aditi Balan, , Anil Nedumangad, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan, Gibin Gopinath, and Pooja Mohanraj. The film is directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath.

talks about the life-threatening injury on the sets of Malayankunju; says he's Nth time lucky

Fahadh Faasil shared a long note on social media. He spoke about a couple of issues one of them was his serious accident on the sets of Malyanakunju

Rashmika Mandanna talks about her role in starrer Pushpa

Rashmika, who has made her mark in Telugu and Kannada films, will be next seen in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. Speaking about her role, Rashmika said that she plays the character of a village girl which has a lot of scope for performance.

to make her Bollywood debut soon

After Rashmika Mandanna, it seems like Sai Pallavi is going to make her big Bollywood debut. It is being said that she has been offered a big ticket Hindi film and Sai has reportedly given nod to the project. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Papanasam 2: Meena to replace Gautami in 's crime thriller

It is being said that Kamal Haasan is planning to do a sequel of Papanasam and if the reports are to be believed, Meena might replace Gautami in Papanasam 2. Kamal and Gautami parting ways after being in a relationship is being cited as the reason behind her replacement. However, an official confirmation is awaited.